Why Sarah Sanders' non-answer on Stormy Daniels matters

Washington (CNN) Sarah Sanders was asked a simple question by CNN's Jeff Zeleny on Wednesday afternoon: Did President Donald Trump know that his personal lawyer made a $130,000 payment to silence a porn star alleging that she had engaged in an extramarital affair with Trump?

"Not that I'm aware of," said the White House press secretary.

Which, as you may have noticed, isn't "no."

Now, ask yourself this: If Sanders could have said "no" -- flat out -- to the question of whether Trump knew that Michael Cohen was making a six-figure payment to keep a porn star saying she had an affair with the President, don't you think she would have?

OF COURSE SHE WOULD HAVE.