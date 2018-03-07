Roger Stone says he didn't ask Nunberg to protect him

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's longtime associate Roger Stone said he's "pleased" former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg is now choosing to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller after initially saying he would refuse to comply with a subpoena.

Nunberg told CNN's Gloria Borger Monday that investigators "want me to testify against Roger. They want me to say that Roger was going around telling people he was colluding with (WikiLeaks founder) Julian Assange. That's what they want. I'm not going to do it."

After a media interview blitz on Monday, Nunberg later said he would " cooperate " with all aspects of the subpoena.

Stone said Tuesday that Nunberg was not "speaking at my behest or my direction," arguing that the former campaign aide "marches to his own drummer."

"I would certainly have not advised him to ignore or refuse a document-production subpoena," Stone said in an interview with MSNBC. "I was pleased to read today that he's changed his mind about that."

