Trump's approval rating sits below 40%, 2 polls find

A majority of female voters, 62%, disapprove of how he is handling the presidency. Trump's job approval sits at only 7% among black voters and 24% among Hispanic voters.

The President still has strong approval from Republican voters, at 82%.

The new polling numbers are not the President's lowest job approval rates. However, he has not broken above 40% in either poll since around the time of his State of the Union address in January, when most polling found a small uptick in support amid strong economic news and the passage of his party's tax plan.

As the midterm elections approach, 48% of voters said they want the Democratic Party to win control of the US House, and 45% of independent voters said they would vote Democratic, according to the Quinnipiac poll. Thirty-eight percent said they would prefer Republicans to keep control,and and 33% of independent voters said they would vote Republican.

According to the Monmouth poll, 50% of voters said they would vote or lean left, compared with 41% who would lean toward or support GOP candidates.

In the Quinnipiac poll, Trump topped the list as the worst of the 13 presidents who have served since World War II. Forty-one percent of voters cited him as the worst, followed by 21% of voters who listed Barack Obama and 10% who chose Richard Nixon. When asked who was the best president since World War II, voters ranked Trump fifth on the list.

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted March 3-5 among 1,122 voters nationwide, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. The Monmouth poll was conducted March 2-5. The sample size was 803 adults, for a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for the full sample.

In both polls, voters were reached via cell phone or land-line phone.