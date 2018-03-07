Betsy DeVos defends proposal to arm some teachers after Parkland visit

(CNN) Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is defending the proposal to allow certain teachers to be armed in schools, an idea pushed by President Donald Trump and some other Republicans.

"I think to say 'arming teachers' is over-simplification and a mischaracterization, really," she said Wednesday. "I think that the concept is to, for those schools and those communities that opt to do this ... to have people who are expert in being able to defend and having lots and lots of training to do so."

Her comments came in a brief news conference after DeVos had a "very sobering and very inspiring" visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, earlier in the day.

She went to the school to be with teachers and students three weeks after a former student used an AR-15-style rifle to kill 17 people. DeVos said she met with some educators and students with the school newspaper.

"I was just there to be there, to be with them," she said.