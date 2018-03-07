Breaking News

Michelle Obama reached out to family of girl awestruck by her portrait

By Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 11:58 AM ET, Wed March 7, 2018

(CNN)Michelle Obama got the chance to dance Tuesday with a 2-year-old girl who was in awe of the former first lady's portrait.

The photo of Parker Curry staring at the recent portrait at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery went viral last week, garnering attention from Obama.
Little girl awestruck by Michelle Obama's portrait believes she's 'a queen'
Parker's mother, Jessica Curry, told CNN's Don Lemon that Obama reached out to her family and invited them to her Washington office for what turned into a dance party.
In a tweet, Obama shared a video of Parker and herself dancing in her office.
    "Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you," she wrote.
    Parker, who viewed Obama's portrait with her mother, believed Michelle Obama was a queen, her mother told Lemon.
    Curry said their meeting with Obama was a "surreal moment" and went on to describe their meeting.
    "It was amazing," she said. "She's really down to earth, really sweet. We had a good time talking to her. Her and Parker chatted and they hung out and Parker got her out of her shoes and got her up and dancing."
    Curry said she hopes the former first lady's portrait will continue to inspire other children, like her daughter.
    "Hopefully our visit will inspire other parents and other moms to take theirs kids to museums," Curry said.