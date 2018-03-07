(CNN) Michelle Obama got the chance to dance Tuesday with a 2-year-old girl who was in awe of the former first lady's portrait.

Parker's mother, Jessica Curry, told CNN's Don Lemon that Obama reached out to her family and invited them to her Washington office for what turned into a dance party.

In a tweet, Obama shared a video of Parker and herself dancing in her office.

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

"Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you," she wrote.

