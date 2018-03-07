Melania Trump stays mum as another Stormy Daniels story develops

Washington (CNN) As more news broke in the Stormy Daniels-Donald Trump saga, the key players inside the White House remain status quo.

First lady Melania Trump has stayed quiet for weeks on the topic, as salacious headlines abound.

Her communications director Stephanie Grisham did not respond to a request for comment. On the West Wing side, Trump's press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Wednesday morning: "we've addressed our feelings on that situation and I don't have anything else to add."

"That situation" is, of course, the ongoing story, made all the more complicated Tuesday evening when Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, claiming the non-disclosure agreement the porn actress reportedly signed as a result of an alleged 2006 affair with Trump, was null and void due to the lack of Trump's official signature on the document. The affair was said to have occurred in 2006, less than four months after Melania Trump gave birth to the couple's son, Barron.

A lawyer for Trump, Michael Cohen, has admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 in October 2016 to keep the details of the alleged affair underwraps. Cohen has said Trump "vehemently denies" any sexual encounter between the two.

