Maine gubernatorial hopeful suggests fighting school shooters with fire extinguishers

Washington (CNN) A Republican candidate for governor in Maine suggested that teachers who are confronted with school shooters could fight back with fire extinguishers.

"When you think about little commonsense things, practical things, we could do right now, there are fire extinguishers, dry-chemical fire extinguishers, in every commercial building, school, and almost within 100 feet of wherever you are, and a fire extinguisher can be a great deterrent if somebody gets out of control or if anything happens," Moody told the station.

"A teacher, anybody could break that glass, set the alarm off, grab that dry chemical fire extinguisher and spray it towards somebody and I'll tell you right now that could put them to their knees," he suggested.

Maine Democratic Party chair Phil Bartlett called Moody's remarks "deeply out of touch."

