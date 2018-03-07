Trump helps Bush win in Texas despite vicious history with Bushes

Washington (CNN) One big winner in Tuesday's Texas primary is George P. Bush, the only member of one of the most dominant American political dynasties who is currently in office.

Bush won the GOP primary to seek a second term as Texas land commissioner, and with more than 50% of the vote , he avoided an embarrassing runoff.

He did it with a little help from President Donald Trump, who weighed in on Twitter last week to support Bush.

"Texas LC George P. Bush backed me when it wasn't the politically correct thing to do, and I back him now," Trump tweeted.

It's a remarkable thing considering the long and vicious history between Trump and Bush's father, Jeb, who was a bitter rival of Trump's during the 2016 primary. Trump memorably called him "low energy."

