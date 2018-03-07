Washington (CNN) California Gov. Jerry Brown fired back at Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Donald Trump on Wednesday after their lawsuit challenging the state's immigration laws, calling the administration "full of liars" and repeatedly referencing the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

The Democratic governor was speaking on the heels of Sessions' visit to Sacramento to announce a lawsuit against California for its so-called sanctuary policies of non-cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

In slamming Sessions' appearance as a "political stunt" that was full of "lies" and untruths, Brown needled Sessions personally and his relationship with the President, which is famously fraught.

"I do think this is pure red meat for the base, and I would assume -- this is pure speculation -- that Jeff thinks Donald will be happier with him and I bet Donald will be tweeting his joy with this stunt," Brown said.

Special counsel Robert "Mueller is closing in. There are more indictments to come. So obviously the attorney general has found it hard to be just a normal attorney general. He's been caught up in the whirlwind," Brown added.

