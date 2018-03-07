(CNN) Former White House press secretary Jay Carney said the role has become unrecognizable under President Donald Trump.

"It's not a job I recognize," Carney told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Carney, who served as former President Barack Obama's press secretary from January 2011 to May 2014, said he "couldn't imagine" being put in a position where he would have to defend falsehoods.

"If your credibility starts to erode, the president's credibility starts to erode, the administration's credibility, the country's credibility," he said.

The Trump press corps has grappled with issues of credibility in the past. In one of the most memorable incidents, just a day after the inauguration, then-press secretary Sean Spicer lambasted the media for accurately reporting the event's crowd size.

