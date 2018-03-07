Politico: US Forest Service head resigns amid misconduct investigation

Washington (CNN) The head of the US Forest Service has resigned amid reports that the agency was looking into misconduct allegations against him, Politico reported Wednesday.

According to Politico, Tony Tooke emailed employees on Wednesday and announced his resignation.

The investigation into misconduct at the agency as a whole comes as the nation is facing a reckoning over sexual assault and harassment in the workplace.

Congress has previously looked into harassment within the ranks of the US Department of Agriculture, of which the Forest Service is a part.

Tooke's time as Forest Service chief began only recently, under President Donald Trump's tenure. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue tapped Tooke to lead the agency in August 2017, but according to a news release from the time of the announcement, Tooke had worked for the Forest Service since he was a teenager.

