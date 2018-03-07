Florida lawmakers may let teachers have guns. But will GOP Gov. Rick Scott sign the bill?

Tallahassee, Florida (CNN) As the Florida House prepares to vote as soon as Wednesday on a measure aimed at boosting school safety, the state's Republican governor, Rick Scott, is still not saying whether he would sign the bill, which includes a provision he opposes that would allow some teachers and other school staff to carry weapons.

Whether to sign the bill -- proposed in the wake of the high school massacre in Parkland -- is an important political consideration for Scott, who is term-limited and is widely expected to challenge Florida's Democratic US senator, Bill Nelson, in the November mid-term election.

"The Governor will make a decision when the final bill reaches his desk," his spokeswoman, Lauren Schenone, said Tuesday night in a statement. "He's been clear -- he doesn't think teachers should be armed."

Scott was set to meet Wednesday morning with his Cabinet. Florida's House and Senate are majority Republican, and their legislative session ends Friday.

Scott also concerned about waiting period

