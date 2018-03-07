Trump's meeting on video game violence could prove contentious

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, as he seeks to respond to gun violence in the wake of the Parkland school shooting, will gather opposing sides at the White House on Thursday to discuss the role of video game violence.

Trump has signaled in the wake of the shooting that killed 17 people that he believes violence in video games is partly to blame for real life violence. On Thursday, the President will host a meeting between representatives from the video game industry and those who think games have made kids more violent in recent years.

The meeting marks a distinct pivot away from the gun control measures discussed by Trump and others in the immediate wake of the shooting. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said last month that the plan would be released by the end of last week, but sources have told CNN that no plan will be released at least until after Thursday's meeting.

JUST WATCHED Trump: Take guns first, then go to court Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump: Take guns first, then go to court 01:06

"As we continue to work towards creating school safety programs that protect all children, the President will be meeting with video game industry leaders and members of Congress to discuss violent video game exposure and the correlation to aggression and desensitization in children," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said Wednesday. "This meeting will be the first of many with industry leaders to discuss this important issue."

Trump has invited Entertainment Software Association CEO Mike Gallagher and Patricia Vance, president of the Entertainment Software Rating Board, to the meeting, according to a source familiar with the planning.

Read More