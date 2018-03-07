NYT: Trump asked witnesses about special counsel conversations

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump reportedly asked his former chief of staff Reince Priebus if special counsel investigators had been "nice" during his interview, according to The New York Times, citing two people familiar with the conversation.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators are aware of two occasions where Trump asked witnesses about conversations they had with investigators, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the encounters.

In the other instance, Trump reportedly told an aide that White House counsel Donald McGahn should put out a statement denying a previous Times report -- in which the paper said McGahn told investigators that Trump asked him to fire Mueller.

The special counsel's investigation is currently one of several probes looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether Trump campaign associates have any ties with Russians.

Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion.

Read More