Trump to dine with top political supporters Wednesday night

(CNN) President Donald Trump plans to have dinner with several of his high-level political supporters at a private residence in Washington on Wednesday night, a source familiar with the dinner told CNN.

A dinner outside the White House is rare for Trump, who has spent nights in his first year inside the White House, at one of his many estates or eating at the nearby Trump International Hotel.

Though the dinner is listed on the President's public schedule, it does not include any details as to who the President is dining with or what the purpose of the dinner is.

However, CNN has learned that former ambassador C. Boyden Gray is hosting the meal at his Georgetown home, and billionaire oilman Harold Hamm and Brian Walsh, the president of America First Policies, are slated to attend, among others.

Hamm is a longtime political donor who has been friends with Trump since 2012. Gray served as White House counsel to President George H.W. Bush and served as US Ambassador to the European Union and as US Special Envoy to Europe for Eurasian Energy under President George W. Bush.

