Washington (CNN) Embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said Wednesday that he has put disputes within his agency and with Trump administration political appointees behind him.

"There is no doubt that we have been in an unfortunate distraction. Those days are over. We are all now focused on the work that has to be here that's important for us to do," Shulkin told reporters.

Speaking as his department's inspector general released a damning report about issues at the Washington DC VA medical center, Shulkin said that he and his leadership team were "fully committed to this work" and "only focused on improving care to veterans today."

Shulkin also maintained that he has the support of the White House and said that he spoke to President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening.

The White House has made clear, Shulkin said, "that I am the secretary and my job is to fix this system to veterans. And things that are not productive are not tolerated." He said that there is "too much to do to be distracted with the political infighting."

Read More