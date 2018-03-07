Washington (CNN) Aung San Suu Kyi, who was once a darling of the international human rights community, has been stripped of another prestigious honor over ongoing violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

The US Holocaust Memorial Museum announced Wednesday it was rescinding Suu Kyi's Elie Wiesel Award, which they presented to her in 2012.

In a letter to the beleaguered leader, museum director Sara Bloomfield insisted they "did not take this decision lightly," but were compelled to act in light of mass displacements and killings attributed to the country's security forces.

While Suu Kyi's political influence in Myanmar is limited under a power sharing agreement with the military, she has been widely criticized for not taking a stronger stand in support of the Rohingya following mass displacements and disproportionate violence, particularly given her global standing.

"As the military's attacks against the Rohingya unfolded in 2016 and 2017, we had hoped that you -- as someone we and many others have celebrated for your commitment to human dignity and universal human rights -- would have done something to condemn and stop the military's brutal campaign and to express solidarity with the targeted Rohingya population," Bloomfield wrote in the letter, posted to the museum's website . Instead, Bloomfield concludes, Suu Kyi's political party "refused to cooperate with United Nations investigators, promulgated hateful rhetoric against the Rohingya community, and denied access to and cracked down on journalists trying to uncover the scope of the crimes in Rakhine State."

Read More