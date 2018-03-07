Rippon says he had 'responsibility' to represent LGBTQ causes at Olympics

(CNN) Bronze medalist Adam Rippon opened up Wednesday about using his platform at the Olympics to advocate for the LGBT community and human rights.

"The whole world is watching. There are a lot of young people watching," the openly gay figure skater told Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota on CNN's "New Day."

"I felt a responsibility to speak up for people who I felt may not feel that they have a voice. I feel like at this time, especially in this political climate, it's really important to speak up for things that really matter to you."

Rippon attracted attention for criticizing Vice President Mike Pence as leader of the US Olympic delegation at last month's Winter Games over his stance on gay rights.

"Is it true that after that, the vice president reached out and wanted to have a meeting of some kind with you and you turned that down?" Camerota asked the Olympian.

