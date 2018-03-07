Inclusion riders can be a revolution for all women

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner is executive director and co-founder of MomsRising.org, a nonprofit national organization that supports policies to improve family economic security. She is the author of the forthcoming book "Keep Marching: How Every Woman Can Take Action and Change Our World." The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) Frances McDormand shook Hollywood -- and the world -- Sunday night with two words: Inclusion. Rider.

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner

Inclusion what? Clauses that can be added to an actor's employment contract to ensure gender and racial diversity in the cast and crew, inclusion riders vaulted out of obscurity overnight. Eyes and opportunities are opening. A-listers such as McDormand can leverage their clout to open the door for others to be treated fairly -- and also to help create the best entertainment products possible for all of America.

Despite long and detailed lists of the obvious benefits of diversity, those two words, inclusion rider, could revolutionize Hollywood and transform all of America -- because we have a national problem that spans far beyond the red carpet.

This is where inclusion riders of all shapes and forms come in. As a nation we need to lift each other up. We need to understand that if one of us can't rise, all of us are kept down.