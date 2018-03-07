In saying goodbye to Cohn, Trump has his eyes on the prize

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) When it comes to the chaotic round of firings, hirings and reshuffles that define personnel policy in the Trump White House, it's easy to get distracted by the fireworks and miss the fundamentals.

It's fascinating to focus on the drama behind the resignation of chief economic adviser Gary Cohn , but we should not ignore the broad, lasting transformation of American politics that lies behind the palace intrigue.

On its surface, Cohn's departure -- reportedly in response to the President's insistence on imposing new tariffs on steel and aluminum -- is simply an important policy dispute that Cohn lost.

Cohn, a tall, forceful man who looks every bit the Wall Street investment banker he is, was reportedly a leader of the "globalist" faction within the White House, made up of traditional, business-minded Republicans (and some Democrats, like Cohn) who deeply believe in free trade, the idea that America's prosperity depends on having ready access to foreign markets and making it as easy as possible for other nations to sell goods here.

Aligned against the globalists are the "nationalists," who favor imposing tariffs on cheaper, foreign-made goods so that they don't undercut the price and profitability of American-made goods.