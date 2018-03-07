Jeffrey Sachs is a professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Most observers today, including myself, bemoan the reason that Gary Cohn is leaving the Trump White House. The President's top economic adviser lost the trade policy battle with Trump and the protectionists around him, as the President insists he will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum -- and stock markets are falling as a result.

Still, I will shed no tears to see the former president and chief operating officer of Goldman-Sachs head for the exit. The White House-Goldman Sachs revolving door has been costly for the nation.

The central role of Goldman Sachs in national policy-making has been evident for a quarter century. Bill Clinton married the Democratic Party with Wall Street by bringing on Goldman-Sachs' co-chairman Robert Rubin, first as his economic adviser and then as Treasury Secretary (1995-1999). George W. Bush had Goldman chairman and CEO Henry Paulson as his Treasury Secretary (2006-2009).

Barack Obama's White House was staffed to the gills with Rubin acolytes. And Trump brought in Gary Cohn, along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and former political adviser Steve Bannon -- all Goldman-Sachs alumni.

So what has been the result of Goldman's extraordinary run of power? There are a few glimmers of light and public service, and huge dollops of hubris and self-interest followed by disaster. The company owes the United States a huge apology and a generation of penance -- far away from power, I hope.