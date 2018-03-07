US-backed Kurds go from battling ISIS to fighting US ally Turkey

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) A US-backed Kurdish militia is diverting 1,700 fighters from the battle against ISIS and redeploying them to northwest Syria to repel an offensive by US ally Turkey, in a development could hinder the fight against the terror group.

Four branches of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), thus far tasked with defeating ISIS in Syria, have been transferred from east of the Euphrates Rivers to the Kurdish enclave of Afrin, SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali told CNN in a statement.

"We won't abandon our positions, but since the beginning of the invasion of Afrin we have said that Turkey is trying to give ISIS another chance at life, and directly affects military operations and campaigns against ISIS," said Bali.

"Now, offensive operations have ended and we have transformed from a force that hunted ISIS to a force that is concentrated in defensive positions," he added. Bali said the "majority" of the alliance's forces are moving to Afrin.

The US-led coalition warned that the SDF's move could slow the campaign to defeat ISIS.

