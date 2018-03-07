London (CNN) Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman begins a three-day official visit to London on Wednesday that is designed to boost security and trade ties while bolstering the nation's international reputation.

The 32-year-old Crown Prince, who is first in line to inherit the throne from his 82-year-old father, King Salman , is being given the red carpet treatment while in the British capital, on what is his first major overseas trip since assuming the role last June.

He was expected to have a private audience with Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday morning before meeting at Downing Street with UK Prime Minster Theresa May and dining with Prince Charles and Prince William.

However, he will also face protests by human rights campaigners outside Downing Street over Saudi Arabia's role in the war in Yemen, in which thousands of civilians have died while millions more are afflicted by acute malnutrition and cholera.

May will raise "deep concerns" over the humanitarian crisis in Yemen during talks with the Crown Prince, according to Britain's Press Association news agency.

