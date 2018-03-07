Russian spy was poisoned by nerve agent, UK police say

London (CNN) Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were deliberately poisoned by a nerve agent in England over the weekend, UK police said Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley told reporters that police were treating the incident as "attempted murder by a nerve agent," though he declined to elaborate on the specific nerve agent that was believed to have been used.

Skripal -- a former Russian military official convicted of spying for the UK -- and his daughter Yulia are critically ill in a UK hospital after passing out on a shopping center bench in the southern English town of Salisbury on Sunday.

A police officer who was one of the first to arrive on the scene on Sunday has also fallen ill and is now in serious condition in hospital, Rowley said Wednesday.

Yulia Skripal (R) is thought to be one of the few members of her father's (L) immediate family still alive.

Nerve agents are highly poisonous chemicals that prevent the body's nervous system from functioning properly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Exposure to large doses can result in death.

