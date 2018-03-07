(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin in a recent interview separated a conciliatory attitude toward US President Donald Trump from his staunch criticism of the US political system, which he said is unwieldy and self-defeating.

"I'm disappointed not at all in the partner, but more disappointed in the system itself," Putin said. "There can't be disappointment here, because it demonstrates sheer inefficiency and eats itself. And it's quite difficult to interact with such a system, because it is unpredictable."

Putin made his comments in interviews conducted by Vladimir Solovyov, a pro-Kremlin television host. The documentary, called World Order 2018, has already been posted online and will air later on state TV.

In the interview, Putin is asked if there was disappointment with Trump, and the Russian leader responded with praise of Trump's personal attributes before getting into his criticism of the US government as "unpredictable."

"On a purely human level, he made a very good impression on me," Putin said. "It seems to me that he is well-balanced. For all the shock value of his behavior, something to which, apparently, he was used to because of his previous life experience and activity, when we got down to business, he gets into problems. He communicates. He listens to his interlocutor. You can negotiate with him, I see, you can look for some compromises with him."