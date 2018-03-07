Eight sentenced to jail for right-wing terror crimes in Germany

Dresden, Germany (CNN) Eight people have been found guilty of being members of a right-wing terror organization by a court in Germany.

A federal court in Dresden handed down the verdict Wednesday after a yearlong trial of members of the so-called "Freital Group," a terror cell founded in eastern Germany in 2015 accused of firebombing two refugee homes and an office and car belonging to the left-wing, pro-immigration Die Linke party.

The seven men and one woman -- known only as Timo S., Patrick F., Philipp W., Justin S., Maria K., Mike S., Sebastian W. and Rico K. -- faced a number of charges including creating and being part of a right-wing terror group, grievous bodily harm, detonating explosives and attempted murder after allegedly carrying out five attacks using explosive devices.

Ringleader Timo S. was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while fellow leader Patrick F. received a sentence of nine years and six months. The others are also due to serve prison terms, the shortest being four years.

According to CNN affiliate ARD , prosecutor Jörn Hauschild had called for the defendants to be jailed for between five and 11 years.

