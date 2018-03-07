Belgium issues iodine pills to protect people in case of a nuclear accident

(CNN) Pharmacies across Belgium are being stocked with iodine pills as part of a new government emergency plan to help protect citizens against a potential nuclear accident.

The revised plan , which was issued by the National Crisis Center on Tuesday, sets out a number of safety provisions, focusing in particular on people living within 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) of emergency planning zones surrounding five nuclear sites.

Within these zones, which surround sites at Doel, Tihange, Mol-Dessel, Borssele and Chooz (just over the border in France), residents will receive iodine tablets to protect them against radioactive iodine and prevent thyroid cancer in case of a nuclear accident. Elsewhere, the government is stocking pharmacies with iodine tablets to be made freely available to all, with young people under the age of 18 and pregnant women specifically being encouraged to pick up a pack.

The emergency zone extends 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) around the Fleurus reactor.

The government is also making preparations to swiftly evacuate people living within 10 kilometers of these nuclear sites, as well as encouraging residents to subscribe to the BE-Alert alarm system so they'll get information quickly in case of a nuclear accident.

