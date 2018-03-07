(CNN) The cast of "Modern Family" is putting its support behind the students of Parkland, Florida and March for Our Lives.

Nine members of the "Modern Family" ensemble took part in the video and voiced their support for "common-sense gun laws" and those fighting for it, particularly the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School , where a shooting last month left 17 people dead.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Eric Stonestreet and Ty Burrell participated.

The video was posted to instagram by Hyland and by gun control group Everytown.

March For Our Lives is set to take place in Washington, D.C. on March 24 "to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address...gun issues," according to the organization's mission statement.

