Why Madonna, Kim Kardashian West and Cardi B look like BFFs

(CNN) They may seem like an odd trio, but Madonna, Kim Kardashian West and Cardi B appear to dig each other.

The three were together at Madonna's Oscars party, and the photos are intriguing fans.

"Gang-Gang," Madonna wrote in a caption of the women peeking through torn paper.

The singer also snuggled up in a photo with rapper Cardi B; Cardi's fiancé, rapper Offset; and his Migos group member, Quavo.

"Love this girl so much," Madonna wrote.