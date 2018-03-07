Take a first look at the second season of 'Marvel's Luke Cage'

Story highlights A new trailer is out

(CNN) Luke Cage ain't no joke.

That's the message of the trailer for the second season of "Marvel's Luke Cage."

Mike Colter returns as the indestructible ex-con who is the pride of his beloved Harlem.

"I'm Luke Cage," the character says in the new trailer. "You can't burn me, you can't blast me, and you definitely can't break me."

"Wanna test me?" Cage adds. "Step up. I'm right here."

