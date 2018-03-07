Breaking News

Chrissy Teigen mourns death of beloved dog Puddy

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 3:33 PM ET, Wed March 7, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are seen at Los Angeles International Airport on February 16, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are seen at Los Angeles International Airport on February 16, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

(CNN)Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are mourning the loss of a four-legged member of their family -- their beloved dog, Puddy.

Puddy, an English bulldog, recently passed away after almost ten years with the couple, Teigen said in an Instagram post.
"Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens," the pregnant star wrote. "10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything."

Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing. 10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there. It's true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Teigen and Legend got Puddy during their first year of dating, the cookbook author said.
    Puddy and his "wife" Pippa have made frequent cameos on Teigen's social media over the years.
    Read More
    In light of Puddy's passing, Teigen shared pictures from Puddy and Pippa's wedding celebration.
    "It's true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours," she wrote. "I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now."