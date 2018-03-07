(CNN) Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are mourning the loss of a four-legged member of their family -- their beloved dog, Puddy.

Puddy, an English bulldog, recently passed away after almost ten years with the couple, Teigen said in an Instagram post.

"Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens," the pregnant star wrote. "10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything."

Teigen and Legend got Puddy during their first year of dating, the cookbook author said.

