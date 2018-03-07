CNN 10 - March 8, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

March 8, 2018

What's it like to serve in the U.S. Army on one of the most heavily guarded borders on Earth? Today's show introduces you to a 19-year-old who works at the Korean Demilitarized Zone. We also update you on the storm-stricken U.S. Northeast, and we feature a hero of tomorrow who's working to reduce plastic waste in the environment.

