Laxmi Agarwal: Refusing to hide her scars

At 15, the man Laxmi Agarwal refused to marry threw acid over her as she waited at a bus stop in New Delhi.

India has one of the world's highest rates of acid attacks, but Agarwal is campaigning to change that.

One reason for the high volume of attacks is the cheap and easy availability of acid. In 2014, Agarwal collected more than 27,000 signatures that led to legislation restricting the sale of acid, as well as providing compensation and rehabilitation for survivors.

"Today I love my face because I realized your face is not the only important thing," Agarwal said. "I didn't give importance to my face. I gave importance to my work."