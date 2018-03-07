(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- The top US diplomat dealing with North Korea is departing and America still lacks a permanent ambassador to Seoul. Now President Trump's administration is considering appointing an outside expert as special envoy to North Korea, an official says.
-- More than 50 million people from Philadelphia to Boston are under winter storm warnings and watches as they receive another deluge of snow. Get live updates here, and if you have questions for CNN's meteorologists, go here.
-- A 20-year-old man is suing Dick's because the store wouldn't sell him a rifle.
-- UK police say a former Russian intelligence official was poisoned by a nerve agent. Sergei Skripal was convicted in Russia for allegedly spying for the UK. Police are treating the incident as "attempted murder" after the former spy and his daughter were found critically ill on a shopping center bench in England.
-- Parkland students are in their first full day of classes three weeks after gunman Nikolas Cruz stormed through their hallways. Cruz was indicted on 34 counts, including premeditated murder. CNN obtained documents about what life in jail is like for him.
-- The President's tariff rollout looks increasingly probable, and Wall Street doesn't like it. Stock indexes fell sharply after Trump's top economic adviser, who fiercely opposed the President's protectionist trade agenda, resigned.
-- Republican Ted Cruz's re-election campaign was "just having a sense of humor" when releasing an ad teasing Democratic candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke for going by Beto rather than his given name, Robert. Meanwhile, Cruz goes by Ted instead of his given name, Rafael Edward Cruz. Here's how O'Rourke responded
-- Porn star Stormy Daniels sued President Trump, accusing him of never signing a "hush agreement" over an alleged sexual encounter. Here are eight jaw-dropping allegations in the lawsuit against the President. Press secretary Sarah Sanders says, as far as she knows, Trump isn't aware of a payment his lawyer made to Daniels.
-- There have been 16 police officers shot to death in the first nine weeks of this year.
-- The homeless in San Diego are getting jobs, thanks to a 16-year-old boy.