(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The top US diplomat dealing with North Korea is departing and America still lacks a permanent ambassador to Seoul. Now President Trump's administration is considering appointing an outside expert as special envoy to North Korea , an official says.

-- More than 50 million people from Philadelphia to Boston are under winter storm warnings and watches as they receive another deluge of snow. Get live updates here , and if you have questions for CNN's meteorologists, go here

-- A 20-year-old man is suing Dick's because the store wouldn't sell him a rifle.

-- UK police say a former Russian intelligence official was poisoned by a nerve agent. Sergei Skripal was convicted in Russia for allegedly spying for the UK. Police are treating the incident as "attempted murder" after the former spy and his daughter were found critically ill on a shopping center bench in England.