Amina Mohammed: Pushing for parity around the world

Editor's Note: CNN is committed to covering gender inequality wherever it occurs in the world. This story is part of As Equals, a year-long series.

Amina Mohammed grew up in Nigeria with four sisters.

"We had very strong women on my father's side in the village. In the background it was always about equality, it was always about rights," Mohammed said.

When she became Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations in 2017, she drew up a list of 17 sustainable development goals for 2020 -- one of those was gender equality.

"How is it that women don't have equal pay for equal work. There are women who can do the jobs that men are doing and can do it even better. And I think that when we bring our skills into a boardroom, onto a factory line, into the media, things change," she said.

