Another nor'easter threatens just days after the deadly 'bomb cyclone'

Story highlights More than 40 million people from Philadelphia to Boston are on alert for winter weather

Wind, though weaker than over the weekend, could hamper restoration of power to 100,000

(CNN) A strong winter storm is pummeling the Midwest on Tuesday and threatening to deliver gusty winds and heavy snow to the Northeast, where crews still are working to restore power to more than 100,000 customers after the weekend's deadly "bomb cyclone."

Snow and wind warnings continue across the Northern Plains, where a foot of snow has fallen and gusts have exceeded 40 miles per hour, CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

An uprooted tree that took down a power line on Friday, March 2, 2018, blocks a street in Swampscott, Massachusetts.

As energy from the storm pushes east, more than 40 million people from Philadelphia to Boston are under winter storm watches or warnings, Hennen said. The warning area for Tuesday night extends to cover New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow is expected across the region Wednesday morning, with peak precipitation midday Wednesday into the evening and on Thursday, when gusty winds and snow will mostly impact New England, including the northern Appalachians, Hennen said.

Read More