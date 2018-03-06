Pope Francis still popular, but conservative opposition rises, survey shows

(CNN) In the five years since his election, Pope Francis has become a byword for humility and compassion among American Catholics, a new survey has found. But conservative Catholics are increasingly concerned about his reforms and vision for the Catholic Church, according to the same survey.

And despite talk of a "Francis effect" convincing lapsed Catholics to return to the fold, the survey shows no indication that the Pope has inspired an increase in the number of American Catholics, or in attendance at Catholic Masses.

The survey, conducted in January by the Pew Research Center, polled a national sample of 1,503 American adults, of which 316 were Catholics. The margin of error ranges from 2.9 percentage points for all Americans to nearly 10 points for subgroups of American Catholics.

When Francis stepped to the window of St. Peter's Basilica on March 13, 2013, the day of his election, he was relatively unknown even inside the Catholic Church. But the new Pope quickly won public acclaim -- from Catholics and nonbelievers alike -- for gestures like paying his own hotel bill, living in the Vatican guesthouse instead of the Apostolic Palace, and washing the feet of Muslim inmates during Holy Week.

"Those kinds of things have faded into the background, and people are now looking at what he has really changed in the church," said John Thavis, author of "The Vatican Diaries" and former Rome bureau chief for Catholic News Service. "He does have his share of critics, but he still has an awful lot of support among mainstream Catholics."

