Wounded Parkland student plans to sue school district and sheriff's office

(CNN) From his hospital room in Florida, a student wounded in the Parkland school massacre plans to sue his school district and the Broward County Sheriff's Office, his attorney said.

"The failure of Broward County Public Schools, and of the Principal and School Resource Officer to adequately protect students, and in particular our client, from life-threatening harm were unreasonable, callous and negligent," attorney Alex F. Arreaza wrote in a notice of intent to file claim.

The student, Anthony Borges, was shot five times when a gunman unleashed a barrage of bullets February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The rampage left 17 people dead.

Anthony and his family will seek unspecified monetary damages from Broward County, Broward County Schools and the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the family's attorney wrote.

Four days after the massacre, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel visited Anthony in the hospital.

Read More