The weekend's bomb cyclone uncovered a centuries-old ship on a Maine beach

(CNN) The powerful storm that battered the Northeast over the weekend also uncovered the wreckage of a ship that could date back to the Revolutionary War.

The wreckage was found on a beach in York, Maine. The police department in the southern Maine city posted photos of the ship on its Facebook page.

"Locals were there all morning with cameras," York resident Becca Dugas told CNN.

She says the wreck is well known around town, but she had never seen it.

Local historian Sharon Cummins says the wreck was first spotted in 1958, but was quickly reclaimed by the sands.

