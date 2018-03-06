In this American town, guns are required by law

(CNN) As the debate over guns continues in Washington and in communities across the country, there's at least one place where owning a gun is technically required by law.

In Kennesaw, Georgia, local law says that "every head of household residing in the city limits is required to maintain a firearm."

"If you're going to commit a crime in Kennesaw and you're the criminal -- are you going to take a chance that that homeowner is a law-abiding citizen?" asked Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling.

Wayne Arnold is one of those citizens. Among the weapons he keeps at home are an AR-15-style .223 caliber rifle, a variety of handguns and more.

"It gives me the ability to protect myself as opposed to being somewhere where you weren't allowed to have a firearm or it was frowned upon," said Arnold.

