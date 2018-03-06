Kansas man admits to shooting Indian tech workers in bar

(CNN) A Kansas man pleaded guilty in state court Tuesday to killing a engineer from India and injuring two others at a sports bar in February 2017.

Both men were originally from India. They worked as engineers at Garmin, a tech company that makes GPS devices.

Purinton, 52, waived his right to a jury trial in Johnson County District Court, District Attorney Kristi Bergeron said.

He pleaded guilty to one count of premeditated first-degree murder in Kuchibhotla's death and two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder in the shootings of Madasani and Grillot, officials said.

Purinton's sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

He faces additional hate crime charges in federal court . As part of his plea with Johnson County prosecutors, the parties agreed to a maximum sentence on each count that will run consecutive to each other and to any sentence that may be imposed in his federal case.

Kuchibhotla's widow said the plea "will send a strong message that hate is never acceptable. We must understand and love one another," CNN affiliate KCTV reported. Sunayana Dumala called for a walk Friday in his memory.