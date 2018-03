5 things for March 6: Nunberg, Korea talks, teacher strikes, Syria, net neutrality

(CNN) What are people doing with all that Bitcoin money? Blowing it on cartoon cats , apparently. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Sam Nunberg

Insane. Jaw-dropping. Mystifying. Just a few of the adjectives people used to try to describe what former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg did yesterday. Nunberg is refusing to comply with a grand jury subpoena in the Russia investigation. "Screw that," he told CNN's Gloria Borger. So, while he doesn't want to talk with investigators, he had no problems talking with journalists.

If a TV was on Monday afternoon, Nunberg was on it, appearing on news shows daring special counsel Robert Mueller to arrest him. He also said he believes Mueller has "something" on Trump. White House staffers , who try their best to tune out the Russia probe, were reportedly transfixed by Nunberg's performance. Press secretary Sarah Sanders said he was misguided. CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin reminded everyone that a subpoena is a not a birthday party invitation and can't be ignored.

So, why is Nunberg doing this? CNN's Chris Cillizza theorizes that he likes the attention but doesn't understand the damage he's doing to himself. And if you want to watch Erin Burnett's bonkers interview with Nunberg -- in which she tells him straight-up she smells alcohol on his breath -- click here

2. North and South Korea

South Korea wants to continue talks with North Korea while at the same time bolstering its military defenses. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said this while a high-level delegation from the South was in Pyongyang talking with the North, including a historic four-hour meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Kim told the delegation that he wants to " write a new history of national reunification." Despite the good vibes, many observers don't think any of this will lead to a breakthrough but instead is just two sides trying to play the best hands they've been dealt amid talk of military action by Washington.

3. Teacher strikes

West Virginia's teacher strike hits its ninth day today , after lawmakers failed to agree on a proposed pay raise for educators. Teachers say they won't go back to work until they get a 5% raise. GOP Gov. Jim Justice gave his blessing to that, and the state House OK'd it, but the state Senate only passed a 4% raise, thus the impasse. A legislative conference committee will meet today to try to iron out the differences between the House and Senate bills.

Meanwhile in Oklahoma, teachers are also thinking about going on strike , after state lawmakers shot down a bill that would have given them a $5,000 raise. Oklahoma ranks 49th in teacher salaries, and educators say a pay increase is needed to keep teachers from fleeing to other higher-paying states.

4. Syria

5. Net neutrality

Oscars, Part 1

Adam West, Robert Guillaume, Della Reese and others were left out of the Oscars' "In Memoriam" segment, and Twitter (surprise) is fit to be tied about it.

Oscars, Part 2

Some dip thought it was a good idea to take off with Frances McDormand's Oscar after the ceremony. The guy was arrested and the prize returned.

Musical therapy

The seven adult Turpin children -- recovering from the horrific abuse they endured -- had a special treat: a private concert from cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Big find

The wreckage of a US aircraft carrier -- the USS Lexington -- that was sunk during WWII has been found 500 miles off the Australian coast.

26.5 million

The number of viewers of ABC's Oscars telecast, the lowest rating in history

Also, we need to correct something we reported about the Oscars in Monday's newsletter. We misspelled the name of Daniela Vega , the first openly transgender person to present at the Academy Awards. We are sorry for the error, and thanks to all of you who pointed it out to us.

$100,000

The amount of a lottery prize that United Airlines wanted to offer employees in lieu of a quarterly bonus. Workers blasted that; United backtracked, saying it had "misjudged" how employees would feel about it. No kidding.

