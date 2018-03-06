'Dumpster fire' is in the dictionary now, so make of that what you will

(CNN) You've seen it hundreds of times in your social media feeds. A never-ending GIF of a dumpster, on fire, in reference to some ongoing, seemingly chronic calamity: a sport team's awful season, a tech firm's catastrophic product launch, a presidential candidate's chaotic campaign.

Yes, dumpster fire. You've more than earned your place in our national lexicon.

Here are some other words and definitions that Merriam-Webster just added:

Wordie -- "a lover of words." You mean that wasn't already in there?

Embiggen -- "to make bigger or more expansive." Have to admit, we hadn't heard of this one.

Blockchain -- "a digital database containing information (such as records of financial transactions) that can be simultaneously used and shared within a large decentralized, publicly accessible network." You can't be one of those Bitcoin billionaires if you don't understand the technology.

Harissa -- "a spicy North African paste made from dried chilies, salt, oil, and other seasonings." Mmmmm.

Kombucha -- This one's actually been around since 1944. It's "a gelatinous mass of symbiotic bacteria and yeasts grown to produce a fermented beverage held to confer health benefits." We'll take two.

Mansplain -- "to explain something to a woman in a condescending way that assumes she has no knowledge about the topic." In other words guys, just zip it.

Glamping -- "outdoor camping with amenities and comforts." 'Cause there's nothing like roughing it with a bed, electricity and indoor plumbing.

Unicorn -- No, not THAT kind of unicorn. This new definition describes "a start-up that is valued at one billion dollars or more." Wait, you can still be considered a start-up if you're worth a billion bucks?