Bumble is banning photos with guns from its dating app

(CNN) If you're trying to offer tickets to the "gun show" on Bumble, it's going to have to be of the muscle tee variety only. The dating app is banning photos with guns from its platform.

Starting Monday, the app began "moderating all new and previously uploaded photos for the presence of guns," according to the post. This moderation excludes photos of military personnel or law enforcement in uniform.

"Online behavior can both mirror and predict how people treat each other in the real world. Bumble has a responsibility to our users and a larger goal to encourage accountability offline," the company said.

"We stand with them, and join them in working towards a non-violent future," the company said.