What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
American pole vaulter Sandi Morris celebrates Saturday, March 3, after a jump at the World Indoor Championships. Morris won the event after clearing 4.95 meters (16 feet, 3 inches).
Soccer fans in Hobro, Denmark, watch a match from a hot tub on Wednesday, February 28. They won a contest to get their unique view.
Washington Nationals center fielder Michael A. Taylor leaps at the wall to make a catch during a spring-training game in Jupiter, Florida, on Wednesday, February 28.
Honey Osrin swims the backstroke during a meet in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Thursday, March 1.
Deontay Wilder celebrates after knocking down Luis Ortiz during the sixth round of their heavyweight title bout on Saturday, March 3. Ortiz got up, but Wilder stopped him in the 10th round to retain his WBC title.
In this long-exposure photo, members of a skiing school wear lighted costumes as they make their way down a slope in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on Saturday, March 3.
Golden State guard Stephen Curry looks at comedian Leslie Jones as she reacts during an NBA game in New York on Monday, February 26.
New Jersey center Pavel Zacha plays along the boards during an NHL game against Vegas on Sunday, March 4.
Colorado's Nolan Arenado loses his helmet as he strikes out during a spring-training game on Thursday, March 1.
A monitor lizard shares a fairway with golfer Danielle Kang during the second round of the HSBC Women's World Championship, which was played in Singapore on Friday, March 2.
Fireworks explode over Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium before a hockey game in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday, March 3. The Washington Capitals defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 as part of the NHL's annual Stadium Series.
Buffalo's Marco Scandella, right, exchanges a "face wash" with Tampa Bay's Yanni Gourde during an NHL game on Wednesday, February 28.
Kelly Graves, head coach of the women's basketball team from Oregon, lifts the trophy after the Ducks won the Pac-12 Conference tournament on Sunday, March 4.
Amber West rides a horse to pull Bruce Stott during a skijoring competition in Leadville, Colorado, on Saturday, March 3. In skijoring, a skier navigates jumps and slalom gates while grabbing rings for points. Leadville has been hosting skijoring competitions since 1949.
Roberto Bautista Agut celebrates after winning the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday, March 3.
Sacramento's Justin Jackson, left, and Utah's Jonas Jerebko battle for the ball during an NBA game in Sacramento, California, on Saturday, March 3.
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick does a celebratory burnout after winning the Cup Series race in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 4.
Michelle Wie celebrates after hitting a 35-foot birdie putt to win the HSBC Women's World Championship on Sunday, March 4. It's her first tournament win in four years.
Chris Kreider, foreground, is checked by Alexander Edler during an NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday, February 28.
An Australian Football League umpire throws the ball in during a match in Canberra on Thursday, March 1.
Penn State's Zain Retherford holds Iowa's Brandon Sorensen during the Big Ten Wrestling Championships on Sunday, March 4. Retherford won his third straight conference title in the 149-pound weight class, and he'll soon be aiming for his third straight national title.
Kite boarders and kite skiers compete on the ice-covered Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on Sunday, March 4.