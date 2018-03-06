Breaking News

What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos

Updated 4:26 AM ET, Tue March 6, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

American pole vaulter Sandi Morris celebrates Saturday, March 3, after a jump at the World Indoor Championships. Morris won the event after clearing 4.95 meters (16 feet, 3 inches).
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
American pole vaulter Sandi Morris celebrates Saturday, March 3, after a jump at the World Indoor Championships. Morris won the event after clearing 4.95 meters (16 feet, 3 inches).
Hide Caption
1 of 25
Barcelona star Lionel Messi curves a free kick around a wall to score the only goal in a Spanish league match against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, March 4. It was &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2762594-lionel-messis-600th-goal-lifts-barcelona-to-1-0-la-liga-win-vs-atletico-madrid&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Messi&#39;s 600th goal&lt;/a&gt; for club and country.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Barcelona star Lionel Messi curves a free kick around a wall to score the only goal in a Spanish league match against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, March 4. It was Messi's 600th goal for club and country.
Hide Caption
2 of 25
Soccer fans in Hobro, Denmark, watch a match from a hot tub on Wednesday, February 28. They won a contest to get their unique view.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Soccer fans in Hobro, Denmark, watch a match from a hot tub on Wednesday, February 28. They won a contest to get their unique view.
Hide Caption
3 of 25
Washington Nationals center fielder Michael A. Taylor leaps at the wall to make a catch during a spring-training game in Jupiter, Florida, on Wednesday, February 28.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Washington Nationals center fielder Michael A. Taylor leaps at the wall to make a catch during a spring-training game in Jupiter, Florida, on Wednesday, February 28.
Hide Caption
4 of 25
Honey Osrin swims the backstroke during a meet in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Thursday, March 1.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Honey Osrin swims the backstroke during a meet in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Thursday, March 1.
Hide Caption
5 of 25
Shaquem Griffin runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 4. Griffin, a former linebacker from the University of Central Florida, &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2762612-shaquem-griffin-one-handed-lb-overcomes-it-all-to-dominate-the-nfl-combine&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;made headlines for his strong performance at the combine.&lt;/a&gt; He ran the 40 in 4.38 seconds, and he completed 20 bench-press reps with a prosthetic left hand. Griffin was 4 years old when he had his hand amputated because of a rare birth condition.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Shaquem Griffin runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 4. Griffin, a former linebacker from the University of Central Florida, made headlines for his strong performance at the combine. He ran the 40 in 4.38 seconds, and he completed 20 bench-press reps with a prosthetic left hand. Griffin was 4 years old when he had his hand amputated because of a rare birth condition.
Hide Caption
6 of 25
Deontay Wilder celebrates after knocking down Luis Ortiz during the sixth round of their heavyweight title bout on Saturday, March 3. Ortiz got up, but Wilder stopped him in the 10th round to retain his WBC title.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Deontay Wilder celebrates after knocking down Luis Ortiz during the sixth round of their heavyweight title bout on Saturday, March 3. Ortiz got up, but Wilder stopped him in the 10th round to retain his WBC title.
Hide Caption
7 of 25
In this long-exposure photo, members of a skiing school wear lighted costumes as they make their way down a slope in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on Saturday, March 3.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
In this long-exposure photo, members of a skiing school wear lighted costumes as they make their way down a slope in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on Saturday, March 3.
Hide Caption
8 of 25
Golden State guard Stephen Curry looks at comedian Leslie Jones as she reacts during an NBA game in New York on Monday, February 26.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Golden State guard Stephen Curry looks at comedian Leslie Jones as she reacts during an NBA game in New York on Monday, February 26.
Hide Caption
9 of 25
A young fan visits a memorial for Davide Astori outside a soccer stadium in Florence, Italy, on Sunday, March 4. Astori, the 31-year-old captain of Fiorentina,&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/04/football/italian-footballer-fiorentina-davide-astori-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; was found dead&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday morning ahead of his team&#39;s match against Udinese. The club said he died of a sudden illness.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
A young fan visits a memorial for Davide Astori outside a soccer stadium in Florence, Italy, on Sunday, March 4. Astori, the 31-year-old captain of Fiorentina, was found dead on Sunday morning ahead of his team's match against Udinese. The club said he died of a sudden illness.
Hide Caption
10 of 25
New Jersey center Pavel Zacha plays along the boards during an NHL game against Vegas on Sunday, March 4.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
New Jersey center Pavel Zacha plays along the boards during an NHL game against Vegas on Sunday, March 4.
Hide Caption
11 of 25
Colorado&#39;s Nolan Arenado loses his helmet as he strikes out during a spring-training game on Thursday, March 1.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Colorado's Nolan Arenado loses his helmet as he strikes out during a spring-training game on Thursday, March 1.
Hide Caption
12 of 25
A monitor lizard shares a fairway with golfer Danielle Kang during the second round of the HSBC Women&#39;s World Championship, which was played in Singapore on Friday, March 2.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
A monitor lizard shares a fairway with golfer Danielle Kang during the second round of the HSBC Women's World Championship, which was played in Singapore on Friday, March 2.
Hide Caption
13 of 25
Fireworks explode over Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium before a hockey game in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday, March 3. The Washington Capitals defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 as part of the NHL&#39;s annual Stadium Series.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Fireworks explode over Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium before a hockey game in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday, March 3. The Washington Capitals defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 as part of the NHL's annual Stadium Series.
Hide Caption
14 of 25
Buffalo&#39;s Marco Scandella, right, exchanges a &quot;face wash&quot; with Tampa Bay&#39;s Yanni Gourde during an NHL game on Wednesday, February 28.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Buffalo's Marco Scandella, right, exchanges a "face wash" with Tampa Bay's Yanni Gourde during an NHL game on Wednesday, February 28.
Hide Caption
15 of 25
Kelly Graves, head coach of the women&#39;s basketball team from Oregon, lifts the trophy after the Ducks won the Pac-12 Conference tournament on Sunday, March 4.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Kelly Graves, head coach of the women's basketball team from Oregon, lifts the trophy after the Ducks won the Pac-12 Conference tournament on Sunday, March 4.
Hide Caption
16 of 25
Amber West rides a horse to pull Bruce Stott during a skijoring competition in Leadville, Colorado, on Saturday, March 3. In skijoring, a skier navigates jumps and slalom gates while grabbing rings for points. Leadville has been hosting skijoring competitions since 1949.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Amber West rides a horse to pull Bruce Stott during a skijoring competition in Leadville, Colorado, on Saturday, March 3. In skijoring, a skier navigates jumps and slalom gates while grabbing rings for points. Leadville has been hosting skijoring competitions since 1949.
Hide Caption
17 of 25
Roberto Bautista Agut celebrates after winning the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday, March 3.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Roberto Bautista Agut celebrates after winning the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday, March 3.
Hide Caption
18 of 25
Sacramento&#39;s Justin Jackson, left, and Utah&#39;s Jonas Jerebko battle for the ball during an NBA game in Sacramento, California, on Saturday, March 3.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Sacramento's Justin Jackson, left, and Utah's Jonas Jerebko battle for the ball during an NBA game in Sacramento, California, on Saturday, March 3.
Hide Caption
19 of 25
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick does a celebratory burnout after winning the Cup Series race in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 4.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick does a celebratory burnout after winning the Cup Series race in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 4.
Hide Caption
20 of 25
Michelle Wie celebrates after hitting a 35-foot birdie putt to win the HSBC Women&#39;s World Championship on Sunday, March 4. It&#39;s her first tournament win in four years.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Michelle Wie celebrates after hitting a 35-foot birdie putt to win the HSBC Women's World Championship on Sunday, March 4. It's her first tournament win in four years.
Hide Caption
21 of 25
Chris Kreider, foreground, is checked by Alexander Edler during an NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday, February 28.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Chris Kreider, foreground, is checked by Alexander Edler during an NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday, February 28.
Hide Caption
22 of 25
An Australian Football League umpire throws the ball in during a match in Canberra on Thursday, March 1.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
An Australian Football League umpire throws the ball in during a match in Canberra on Thursday, March 1.
Hide Caption
23 of 25
Penn State&#39;s Zain Retherford holds Iowa&#39;s Brandon Sorensen during the Big Ten Wrestling Championships on Sunday, March 4. Retherford won his third straight conference title in the 149-pound weight class, and he&#39;ll soon be aiming for his third straight national title.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Penn State's Zain Retherford holds Iowa's Brandon Sorensen during the Big Ten Wrestling Championships on Sunday, March 4. Retherford won his third straight conference title in the 149-pound weight class, and he'll soon be aiming for his third straight national title.
Hide Caption
24 of 25
Kite boarders and kite skiers compete on the ice-covered Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on Sunday, March 4.
Photos: What a shot! 25 amazing sports photos
Kite boarders and kite skiers compete on the ice-covered Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on Sunday, March 4.
Hide Caption
25 of 25
01 what a shot 030502 what a shot 030503 what a shot 0305 RESTRICTED04 what a shot 030505 what a shot 030506 what a shot 030507 what a shot 030508 what a shot 0305 RESTRICTED09 what a shot 0305 RESTRICTED10 what a shot 0305 RESTRICTED11 what a shot 0305 RESTRICTED12 what a shot 0305 RESTRICTED13 what a shot 030514 what a shot 0305 RESTRICTED15 what a shot 030516 what a shot 030517 what a shot 030518 what a shot 030519 what a shot 030520 what a shot 030521 what a shot 030522 what a shot 0305 RESTRICTED23 what a shot 030524 what a shot 0305 RESTRICTED25 what a shot 0305 RESTRICTED
Take a look at 25 amazing sports photos from February 26 through March 5.