(CNN) West Virginia schools closed for nine days as the state's teachers went on strike for higher wages and better benefits.

At the center of the debate was the state's wages to teachers, which have been flat in recent years, and the state's health insurance program, the Public Employee Insurance Agency. Samantha Nelson, an English teacher in West Virginia, told CNN that fixing the rising health care costs in the state was a major reason behind the strike.

An agreement was made to raise teacher pay by 5%. The West Virginia Legislature had approved a proposal to give the raise last week but negotiations were stymied again Saturday night when the state Senate passed only a 4% raise.

The raise is critical, say policy analysts in West Virginia, not just because teacher salaries in West Virginia have slumped on average in recent years but because the state health insurance program had become strained , with costs increasingly being passed on to public employees.

A task force has been set up to try to find a way to stabilize the insurance program's costs.

