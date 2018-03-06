What is the Hatch Act?

Washington (CNN) White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday became the latest of President Donald Trump's top employees to receive an official reprimand for violating the Hatch Act, a 1939 law that seeks to keep government functions nonpartisan.

The Office of Special Counsel, an independent agency tasked with enforcing the law, declared Conway in violation of the law two times last year, citing interviews she gave from White House grounds defending Trump's decision to back Roy Moore, who had been accused of sexual abuse, in the Alabama Senate race.

The OSC said in its letter declaring Conway in violation of the law that it would leave the matter to the President, and the White House promptly issued a statement defending Conway.

But what exactly is the Hatch Act, and is Conway's violation out of the norm?

What the law does

