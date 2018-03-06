Washington (CNN) Republicans in Utah are working their way toward naming a highway after President Donald Trump in thanks of his decision to dramatically scale down national monuments in the state.

State Democrats, however, have another idea: naming a rampway after Stormy Daniels, the porn star who has alleged a decade-old sexual encounter with the President (Trump's personal attorney has denied the affair).

On Monday, a bill to rename Utah National Parks Highway to "Donald J. Trump Utah National Parks Highway" cleared a House committee 9-2.

The measure, introduced by GOP Rep. Mike Noel, is a nod to the President's scaling back of Bears Ears National Monument by about 85% and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument to almost half its size. The shrinking of lands declared a national monument makes it easier to mine for coal and drill for oil.

In February, Noel faced a formal ethics complaint for failing to disclose land holdings near the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument worth $1.2 million, the Salt Lake Tribune reported

