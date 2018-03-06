Breaking News

Utah Republicans want to name highway after Trump. Dems propose 'Stormy Daniels rampway'

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

Updated 12:44 PM ET, Tue March 6, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump announces shrinking of Utah monuments
Trump announces shrinking of Utah monuments

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump announces shrinking of Utah monuments

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump announces shrinking of Utah monuments 02:26

Washington (CNN)Republicans in Utah are working their way toward naming a highway after President Donald Trump in thanks of his decision to dramatically scale down national monuments in the state.

State Democrats, however, have another idea: naming a rampway after Stormy Daniels, the porn star who has alleged a decade-old sexual encounter with the President (Trump's personal attorney has denied the affair).
On Monday, a bill to rename Utah National Parks Highway to "Donald J. Trump Utah National Parks Highway" cleared a House committee 9-2.
The measure, introduced by GOP Rep. Mike Noel, is a nod to the President's scaling back of Bears Ears National Monument by about 85% and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument to almost half its size. The shrinking of lands declared a national monument makes it easier to mine for coal and drill for oil.
    In February, Noel faced a formal ethics complaint for failing to disclose land holdings near the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument worth $1.2 million, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
    Read More
    If the bill reaches the state Senate, Democratic Sen. Jim Dabakis told the Salt Lake Tribune he would propose an amendment to name a frontage road that runs alongside the National Parks Highway "Stormy Daniels rampway." Daniels is the adult film star who received $130,000 from Trump's personal lawyer after she claimed she had an affair with Trump.
    Democrats, however, make up less than 20% of the Senate body, suggesting the amendment is a long shot.