(CNN) Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg is backing down from his brazen declarations less than 24 hours earlier that he planned to defy a federal subpoena issued by special counsel Robert Mueller.

"I'm going to cooperate with whatever they want," Nunberg told CNN Tuesday in a phone interview.

"I'm working on organizing it," he said. "I'm just trying to get this done so I can then get back to try to have a life and work on my job."

Nunberg said he plans to comply with all aspects of the subpoena, including the federal grand jury testimony he has been called to deliver on Friday.

